New Exeter bike and skate facility proving popular with riders and skaters

A new BMX bike track and skate facility in Exeter is already proving a big hit.

The pump track and mini ramp at Pinhoe Station Road Playing Fields has attracted dozens of local riders and skaters despite only being open a week.

The fun facility has been built by the City Council, with collaboration on the ground from Forte Trailscapes and local facility and skate enthusiast Tim Ruck, who came up with the designs.

Tim said the track and ramp was already proving popular. He said: “Both new provisions are a good size and design for all users, ages and abilities and are suitable for use by bikes, skateboarders, scooters and roller skates.”

Cllr Amal Ghusain, Lead Councillor for City Management and Environmental Services, said: “We have invested significantly at Pinhoe Station Road Playing Fields over the last few years because it is a popular park used by so many people, young and old, right across the local community. Now we have this wonderful bike track and skate facility.”

Cllr Josie Parkhouse, Lead Councillor for Leisure Services & Physical Activity, said: “Pinhoe is a thriving community and this park is a hub of activity, whether people are out for a casual stroll, jog or exercising the dog, on their bike, skateboard or using the play equipment, there is something for everyone here.”

Tim added: “We are especially proud of the low environmental impact of this project – locally sourced workforce and materials, with the vast majority of the people working on both, based in Devon.

“We’ve had stone and tarmac from Ashburton, timber from Ipplepen and the ramp safety railings were re-purposed after being salvaged by the Council from the old Pinhoe mini-ramp.”