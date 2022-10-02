University launches new academy to enhance academia & student experience

The University of Bedfordshire has launched its ‘Academy for Learning & Teaching Excellence’ which will provide academic development and knowledge exchange with the aim of heightening the overall student learning experience.

Announced at Bedfordshire’s inaugural Learning & Teaching Excellence Conference, the Academy replaces the previous CLE department (Centre for Learning Excellence) and will take a central role in delivering the University’s Access & Participation Plan and its four-year Education & Student Experience Strategy (2022-2026).

As well as supporting the student journey and graduate career prospects, the Academy will also provide a comprehensive training programme for academic development and recognition, as well as other initiatives.

The conference – held on 13th September at Bedfordshire’s Luton campus – was opened by Professor Sally Everett, guest speaker from King’s College London, who delivered a thought-provoking keynote speech around ‘Power, Partnership and Post Pandemic Pedagogy’.

More than 120 members of staff and academics from across the University were in attendance, as well as representatives from partner colleges and Beds SU, who collaboratively shared their knowledge, best practises and exchanged ideas to help enable current and future students – and one another – to succeed. It also provided opportunities for delegates to network and disseminate educational research outputs. Topics covered during the conference included LGBTQ+ inclusive teaching, professional support networks and interactive digital learning.

Dr Steve Briggs, Director of Learning & Teaching Excellence, said: “It was fantastic that so many members of our university community were able to come together for the Academy’s first Learning and Teaching Excellence Conference. It was an exciting and inspiring event, and I would like to express my thanks again to all of the presenters for their excellent sessions.”

To find out about upcoming events and opportunities with the Academy, follow @UniBedsAcademy on Twitter.