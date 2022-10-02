Sunday, October 2, 2022
Weekly Roadworks update – September 30

Friday, 30 September 2022
Categories: News, Transport & Streets
Tags: Hull weekly roadworks update, Roadworks

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

LocationStart dateDue dateSummary of worksUtility/HCC name
A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01 May 202001 May 2025Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National Highways
A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26 October 202130 April 2024Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National Highways
Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04 October 202101 April 2023Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closuresHCC – MP&I
Calvert Road26 September 202207 October 2022Emergency repair to burst water main. Multi-way signals at junction of Priory Road.Yorkshire Water
Carr Lane04 October 202205 October 2022Replacement kerbs and channels. Bus gate closed from 7pm to 11:59pm.HCC – MP&I
High Street06 October 202207 October 2022Filming production. Road Closures: 6 October, 7am – 7pm – High Street (between Trinity Wharf & Chapel Lane), Bishop Lane & Scale Lane. 7 October, 9am – 5pm – High Street (between Lion & Key and Pacific Court) & Bishop Lane. 7 October, 4pm – 9pm – High Street (between Chapel Lane & Alfred Gelder Street).Netflix
Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)04 January 202211 October 2022Full footway reconstruction scheme.MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
Holderness Road30 August 202207 October 2022Emergency sewer repair. Extended. Outbound bus lane closure near junction of Wilton Street.Yorkshire Water
Marfleet Lane30 August 202231 October 2022Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.HCC – Bridges
Priory Way01 April 202231 March 2023Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&I
Scale Lane25 September 202202 October 2022Installation of telecoms ducting. Road closure at junction with Lowgate. 10am – 4pm daily. Local diversion in place.MS3
Walton Street05 October 202216 October 2022Hull Fair. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversions in place.Hull Fair
Wold Road22 August 202209 October 2022Carriageway resurfacing scheme place. County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place.HCC
Worship Street11 July 202205 July 2023Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.esteem


