Weekly Roadworks update – September 30
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:
|A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place
|01 May 2020
|01 May 2025
|Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.
|National Highways
|A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road
|26 October 2021
|30 April 2024
|Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.
|National Highways
|Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade
|04 October 2021
|01 April 2023
|Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures
|HCC – MP&I
|Calvert Road
|26 September 2022
|07 October 2022
|Emergency repair to burst water main. Multi-way signals at junction of Priory Road.
|Yorkshire Water
|Carr Lane
|04 October 2022
|05 October 2022
|Replacement kerbs and channels. Bus gate closed from 7pm to 11:59pm.
|HCC – MP&I
|High Street
|06 October 2022
|07 October 2022
|Filming production. Road Closures: 6 October, 7am – 7pm – High Street (between Trinity Wharf & Chapel Lane), Bishop Lane & Scale Lane. 7 October, 9am – 5pm – High Street (between Lion & Key and Pacific Court) & Bishop Lane. 7 October, 4pm – 9pm – High Street (between Chapel Lane & Alfred Gelder Street).
|Netflix
|Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)
|04 January 2022
|11 October 2022
|Full footway reconstruction scheme.
|MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
|Holderness Road
|30 August 2022
|07 October 2022
|Emergency sewer repair. Extended. Outbound bus lane closure near junction of Wilton Street.
|Yorkshire Water
|Marfleet Lane
|30 August 2022
|31 October 2022
|Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – Bridges
|Priory Way
|01 April 2022
|31 March 2023
|Major improvement scheme.
|HCC – MP&I
|Scale Lane
|25 September 2022
|02 October 2022
|Installation of telecoms ducting. Road closure at junction with Lowgate. 10am – 4pm daily. Local diversion in place.
|MS3
|Walton Street
|05 October 2022
|16 October 2022
|Hull Fair. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversions in place.
|Hull Fair
|Wold Road
|22 August 2022
|09 October 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing scheme place. County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place.
|HCC
|Worship Street
|11 July 2022
|05 July 2023
|Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.
|esteem