Weymouth demonstrates what the future might look like

A project to demonstrate how digital can make towns more ‘smart’ places to live and work has been tested in Weymouth.

The results of the test will be unveiled at this year’s Festival of the Future, the annual event run by Dorset Council, with special guest and renowned urban designer Wayne Hemingway.

Spearheaded by the award-winning 5G RuralDorset team, the ‘smart place demonstrator’ tested how next generation connectivity could help businesses, residents and visitors enjoy Weymouth’s seafront even more.

Wayne Hemingway of Red or Dead fame will also talk about how urban design can transform towns for the better.

Tim Robertson, of the 5G RuralDorset project, said: “We have used what we learned in the 5G RuralDorset project to test the same technology in an urban setting.

“This is not something that is going to change our towns today, but it definitely opens up discussion on what can be done in the relatively near future to make Dorset’s towns better places to live, work and visit.”

Also at the festival, which will be held on Weymouth Harbour on Friday 14 October, tourism students will demonstrate how tech like Augmented and Virtual Reality could enhance the visitor experience at Nothe Fort.

Weymouth businesses will also be joining the event to show how they are using the latest technology. And local embedded digital champions will explain how they are helping patients at Weymouth surgeries use the latest health applications.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event, which will be held from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

To book tickets go attend in person or to watch online go to www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/festival-of-the-future-2022