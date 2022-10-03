Book your place on a CAFRE Open Day

October 3, 2022

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is delighted to welcome visitors back on campus for Open Days this autumn. Potential students and their parents are invited to book to attend events at Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen Campuses.

The Open Days are being hosted from Tuesday 11th – Saturday 15th October 2022. The events will take the form of pre-booked specialised campus tours. You will meet students and staff, who will guide you around our fabulous facilities, giving you the chance to ask questions and gain an insight into CAFRE life.

The Open Days are being offered on a strictly booking only system. To attend you must book tickets here.

Meagan Quigg, a former pupil of Wallace High School is in final year of the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation and Nutrition course at Loughry Campus.

Meagan would highly recommend studying at CAFRE. She says: “I am so glad I chose to study at Loughry. The staff and facilities are fantastic. We are offered lots of opportunities to connect with the industry. I certainly feel ready for the next stage of my career thanks to CAFRE.”