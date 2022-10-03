Brick by Brick , A 20-21 Visual Arts Centre Touring Exhibition, International LEGO® Brick Art Opens at Barnsley Museums Gallery @The Glass Works

The Brick by Brick exhibition gathers the work of 18 artists, designers and photographers from around the world who use LEGO® bricks as their medium or inspiration. Using this simple plastic construction block as their starting point, they have created stunning, thought provoking and often humorous artworks which will appeal to art enthusiasts and LEGO® fans alike.

The free exhibition opens at Barnsley Museums Gallery @The Glass Works on Saturday, 1 October and runs until Sunday, 8 January. There will be a whole host of free family activities taking place alongside the bright and bold displays, including LEGO® displays to be found across the town centre in The Barnsley Civic, the Library@ the Lightbox, the Cooper Gallery and Experience Barnsley Museum.

Toronto based artist Ekow Nimako, began using LEGO® bricks in his professional practice in 2014 and has since cultivated a unique approach to sculpting this iconic medium. Comprised of black bricks only, Nimako will be exhibiting four captivating artworks, which reference mythology, West African proverbs and afrofuturism.

Internationally renowned artist Michael Brennand-Wood has created four stunning artworks especially for this exhibition. Using a range of colours, shapes and sizes of bricks, Michael has produced a series of abstract montages which have a mesmerising appeal to them.

Collectively known as The Little Artists, John Cake and Darren Neave collaborated to replicate a series of well-known contemporary artworks and personalities using LEGO® bricks. Look out for Damien Hirst, Rachel Whiteread and Jake and Dinos Chapman.

Brazilian photographer Valentino Fialdini has created photographs which show a set of empty rooms and corridors. Using specialist photography and lighting techniques, Fialdini tricks the viewer’s eye in to thinking that these miniature LEGO® rooms are life-sized.

‘Eat My Bricks’ is a collaboration between German artists Michael Feindura and Soeren Grochau who use LEGO® mini-figures to create large scale, humorous photographs, often with social and political commentary at their heart.

American born artist Janet Curley Cannon, who is now based in Berkshire, will be exhibiting her artwork ‘Not on the High Street Anymore’. This installation was constructed using her husband’s childhood LEGO® bricks and makes reference to the demise of the UK’s high street.

Inspired by the wide range of artworks on show, a LEGO® graffiti wall, build tables and a selection of LEGO® related games and competitions will give visitors the opportunity to try their hand at building their own construction brick artwork.

Participating artists are: The Little Artists, David Hughes, David Turner, Jason Freeny, Ekow Nimako, Janet Curley Cannon, Hannah Gibson, Cole Blaq, Little Big Art, Zino, Eat My Bricks, Samsofy, Michael Brennand-Wood, James Paterson, Valentino Fialdini, Agabag, AME 72 and Jonathan Rolph.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “People of all ages can get creative at this fabulous, free and fun family exhibition. Be inspired, be bold and make some LEGO® models of your own in the Gallery space, surrounding by amazing sculptures that will amaze! The exhibition will bring back childhood memories and feelings of nostalgia as well as keeping younger visitors entertained on shopping trips to the town centre. We can’t wait for you to visit.”