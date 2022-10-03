Carbon Plan reveals how all Devon can achieve net-zero

“This Carbon Plan is the culmination of the latest scientific evidence and citizen participation, without which this plan would not have been possible, and I want to thank everyone involved.

“This is a plan that speaks to us all. It is the responsibility of all of us to adopt what each of us can individually from this Plan.

“There are things that we each must do to adapt our behaviour, to reduce our individual carbon footprint. There are also things that councils, businesses, and other organisations can do to help people reduce our county’s carbon footprint. And there are things that need to be done nationally, to reduce the country’s carbon output.

“In Devon, the decarbonisation of transport, improving the energy efficiency of our buildings and the transition towards renewable energy are essential if this county is going to reach the 2050 target.

“However, it is also critical that the transition to a low-carbon economy is fair, and that no area of society is unfairly disadvantaged.

“To ensure that we achieve our goals and can track our progress and resolve any issues, a series of oversight boards, made up of community representatives, including young people and specialists, will be created.

“This is the best, perhaps only, opportunity for Devon to become net-zero by 2050.

“I have no doubt that we will make the transition to a low-carbon economy, an economy which is just, fair and right for our county.”