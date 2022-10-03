Cornwall social worker shortlisted for top national award

A social worker from St Newlyn East has been shortlisted for a prestigious award in recognition of her extraordinary practice.

Lynn Counter, one of Cornwall Council’s Principle Social Workers, has been selected as a finalist for Mental Health Social Worker of the Year in the annual Social Worker of the Year Awards.

Lynn has worked as a social worker at Cornwall Council for 38 years. After working in different roles throughout her career, she currently works as a senior practitioner in the council’s Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards and Approved Mental Health team.

She is one of five finalists in the Mental Health Social Worker of the Year category and will find out if she has won at a special awards ceremony in London on Friday 4 November.

Cabinet member for adults and public health, Cllr Andy Virr said: “We’re very proud that Lynn has been shortlisted. It is clear that she is held in high regard by all colleagues that she works with, all of them commenting on her kindness, support and selflessness, as well as her constant drive to make sure that the people they work with are at the heart of everything they do.”

Strategic Director for Care and Wellbeing, Ali Bulman said: “Lynn embodies all the values that we strive for at Cornwall Council. She has been instrumental in developing best practice across mental health and in creating a shared understanding of Deprivation of Liberty for all professionals in Cornwall. She is a strong and consistent voice in support of the rights of people who use services, making sure services are accessible for everyone. The feedback from the people she works with has been outstanding, all of them reporting on the care and compassion that she displays every day.”

Supported by S12 Solutions, the Mental Health Social Worker of the Year award recognises qualified social workers who have made a positive impact through their outstanding work with children or adults.

Peter Hay CBE, Chair of the Social Work Awards, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic entries received this year. As a charity, our aim is to shine a light on the inspirational achievements of an often-overlooked profession. Thank you to all the people who took the time out of their day to nominate a friend, colleague, or team for an award this year. And, to all our finalists, congratulations! Being nominated for a national award, whilst supporting others during very challenging times, is a remarkable achievement of which you should be very proud.”

For more information about the awards, visit www.socialworkawards.com