Croydon plans major upgrades for Whitehorse Rec – Newsroom

Whitehorse Recreation Ground is to be updated after government recently announced its Levelling Up Parks Fund, of which Croydon has been allocated £85k.

Croydon was pre-selected amongst some other local authorities, by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for funding, which can be used for three types of projects – one of which is to improve parks and green spaces.

Council staff considered a number of parks and green spaces, determining Whitehorse Recreation Ground would be the best option to ensure the investment would benefit areas of deprivation.

Croydon Council plans to use £47,500 in new funding to make it easier for everyone to enjoy Whitehorse Recreation Ground by improving entrances and walkways, the appearance of the park and reopening the old messroom – providing activity space for community groups.

Plans also outline major works to upgrade and expand the community garden, including building a composting bay and creating a chalk wildflower meadow.

A further £19,000 will be invested to increase the tree canopy within the park, adding shade and benefits for local animals, while the council will use the remainder for maintenance needs and other improvements.

The council will further develop the plans in partnership with local community groups and organisations that wish to take part in the process. More information on this will be available in the coming weeks.

“This funding is a great opportunity for us to work with the community in Whitehorse Road to upgrade their local park and make it a place for residents of all ages to visit and enjoy. The proposed improvements will also help to bolster biodiversity, supporting native plants and critical pollinators to thrive.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon