How have you been inspired? Nominations sought for new Inspiring Eden Awards

To recognise excellence and innovation across Eden’s economy, a new award is being launched by Eden District Council as part of its Inspiring Eden initiative.

Twelve awards have been designed and produced and will be used to recognise the organisations and individuals in Eden that demonstrate a strong commitment to achieving rural excellence within the local economy.

Eden has a diverse economy which supports a huge range of industries like agriculture, technology, retail, manufacturing and the visitor economy. The Council is seeking nominations for businesses and individuals across this variety of sectors in order to be recognised through this new award.

The panel will be considering a range of criteria when deciding on the winners including sustainability, supporting community the local community, customer service, employee development, supporting young people, entrepreneurship and making a significant contribution to promoting Eden.

Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economy and Enterprise at Eden District Council, Cllr Mary Robinson, said:

“In launching the Inspiring Eden awards, we wish to recognise people and businesses recognise businesses across Eden, from Ullswater to the North Pennines, that have made a significant contribution to the local economy.”

“We are inviting award nominations from all sectors of our diverse economy. This is your chance to help us celebrate the very best that our Eden economy offers.”

To nominate an individual or business for an Inspiring Eden Award, please email econ.dev@eden.gov.uk, including the name of the business or person being nominated, your reason for nominating them, and your name and contact details.

See Inspiring Eden for more on Inspiring Eden, the Council’s plan to achieve rural excellence.