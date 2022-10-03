Major “levelling up” report launches in Rochdale

“On Productivity sets out some potential solutions and I was delighted to be able to speak to colleagues in Rochdale and across Greater Manchester about what we can do to tackle these health inequalities and to give everyone a fair chance.”

The choice of venue for the launch was appropriate, as Rochdale Borough gears up to play a leading role in Greater Manchester’s levelling up agenda.

Through initiatives like Atom Valley – the largest and most important growth location in Greater Manchester, focused on advanced manufacturing, machinery and materials – Rochdale aims to turbocharge innovation in the region while providing good jobs and new houses for local residents.

Councillor John Blundell, Cabinet Member for Economy and Communications at Rochdale Borough Council and RDA Board member, said: “On Productivity is a serious piece of academic research and asks searching questions about regional inequality and concepts around levelling up and rebalancing the economy.

“It speaks volumes about Rochdale’s progress and its commitment to sustainable economic development – through projects like Atom Valley – that The University of Manchester chose to launch such an important report in the Borough.”

The event was organised by Policy@Manchester – part of The University of Manchester – supported by the Capabilities in Academic Policy Engagement project.