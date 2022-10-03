Mole Valley for Business Relaunches Free Monthly Networking Lunches – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

This autumn Mole Valley for Business is relaunching its series of free Networking Lunches, with the first event ‘Apprenticeships: Busting the Myths’ to be held on Thursday 13 October (12.30-14.30) at Dorking Halls.

Networking Lunches are open to all businesses located within Mole Valley and will each feature a short, but informative presentation, Q&As and group discussions, a free light sandwich lunch, and opportunities to network with fellow local businesses and business leaders.

The October event, the first in the series, will feature guest speakers Carol Greaves (The Apprenticeship & Skills Partnership) and Mandy Bosher (Mole Valley Employment and Skills Hub) who will discuss the various types and levels of apprenticeships (dispelling the biggest myth that they are solely for young people), outline potential benefits to businesses, and explain levies and funding structures.

Places must be booked in advance and spaces are limited, so register now for your free place at the ‘Apprenticeships: Busting the Myths’.

Future Networking Lunches are scheduled for:

Wednesday 16 November 2022

Monday 16 January 2023

Thursday 9 February 2023

Wednesday 15 March 2023

All sessions will be held from 12.30-14.30 at Dorking Halls, with online registrations opening one event at a time (e.g. registrations for the 16 November event will open on 14 October).

Carol Greaves, Lead Apprenticeship and Skills Hub Adviser at The Apprenticeship & Skills Partnership, said: “I am delighted to be invited to speak at the first of the relaunched Mole Valley for Business Networking Lunches. Here at the Apprenticeship and Skills Hub we offer free and impartial support, guidance and advice on all aspects of apprenticeships and skills. Apprenticeships offer choice, opportunity and qualifications, whilst supporting valuable business growth in local economies. We look forward to speaking to employers face-to-face to discuss how we can support workforce development in Mole Valley.”

Councillor Clayton Wellman, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy and Security, further said: “Before the interruption of Covid-19, our monthly business networking sessions were warmly welcomed as a chance to hear from local business experts on issues facing our local economy, as well as an opportunity to network and share ideas and examples of good practice. We look forward to welcoming our Mole Valley business community back to these regular face-to-face events once again.”

To submit a future topic or speaker suggestion, please contact the Mole Valley for Business Team.

—

NOTES:

The Apprenticeship and Skills Hub is a free, impartial resource for organisations in Surrey and North Hampshire.

The Apprenticeship & Skills Hub team can offer guidance tailored to your organisational needs with expert advisers who can support you in your pursuit of workforce development. They can work with you to create a strategic approach towards adopting apprenticeships and skills into your organisation by identifying skills gaps, establishing the most relevant apprenticeship or skills training courses, utilising available funding and building a vision for the future of skills development in your workforce.

The Apprenticeship Hub can offer support to organisations who don’t pay the apprenticeship levy to access levy transfers from larger employers who have surplus levy funds. To date they have supported over 300 SME’s with funding for 378 Apprenticeships totalling £2.9 Million.