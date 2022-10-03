New 2022/23 waste and recycling packs on the way to all households

All households in Hull will soon receive their new waste and recycling packs.

The packs include a new bin collection calendar for 2022/23 and a residents’ pass for Hull’s household waste and recycling centres, with a guide to recycling right.

Owing to an error by the external printing company, some residents received incorrect packs. As soon as the error was highlighted, distribution was stopped.

Residents affected will be sent new packs in the next two weeks. Anyone who has already received a pack is asked to recycle the incorrect calendar but hold on to the residents’ pass.

Councillor Julia Conner, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “The packs include key information on what can and cannot be recycled, so that we can all do our bit for the environment.

“By recycling right using your blue and brown bins and food caddies, you are helping to save hundreds of thousands of pounds per year. This money has been used to boost the local economy and protect council services that serve your communities.”

Most residents’ collection days are not changing. A list of those that are changing from October 2022 is below.

All residents can also check their collection dates online using the bin collection day checker.

The annual residents’ pass allows Hull residents to use the household waste and recycling centres in Burma Drive, Wiltshire Road and Sutton Fields, which are all open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.

People can also pick up a bargain by visiting the Reuse shops at Humberfield Recycling Centre in Hessle or at 254 Marfleet Lane in Hull.

For more information on waste and recycling, visit the bins and recycling section of Hull City Council’s website.