Robotics Hub available to all Coventry schools following successful funding bid – Coventry City Council

Earlsdon Primary School and King Henry VIII School celebrate being awarded a grant to promote robotics education for all schools in Coventry.

The Engineering Education Grant Scheme provides support for UK-based educational projects that increase engineering knowledge in young people.

Earlsdon and King Henry VIII are celebrating after receiving a £15,000 grant from the Institution of Engineering and Technology and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

The Engineering Education Grant Scheme (EEGS), which is run by the Institution of Engineering and Technology and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, aims to engage young people aged 4-19 in learning about engineering and to develop the professional skills of those involved in supporting Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning and careers awareness.

Earlsdon Primary School and King Henry VIII School have developed an open-access robotics hub that is available for all schools in Coventry to use. School staff will be offered free professional development sessions to give them the skills needed to teach robotics. They will also be able to bring whole classes and robotics clubs for lessons.

Cllr Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “This is a wonderful new initiative available for our city schools to use. It was only until I was at university that I studied robotics and so I am sure many students and staff are hugely excited to try the new facilities on offer.

“The new Robotics Hub will create a very stimulating environment to learn in and help pupils become fantastic engineers of the future. I want to thank all of those involved in this brilliant project and look forward to all the opportunities that it will bring.”

In addition to learning opportunities, schools will be able to take part in exciting robotics competitions. We are delighted to be setting up the first local VEX robotics league and are grateful to VEX who have supported us.

Rebecca Bollands, Deputy Head, at Earlsdon Primary School, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to promote the teaching of robotics and to develop the robotics education capacity in Coventry. At a time when school budgets are very stretched, we are very pleased to be able to offer this facility at no charge to schools. This is a unique venture, and many thousands of young people will benefit from it over the next five years.”

Mr Rob Phillips, Outreach Co-ordinator, at King Henry VIII School said: “King Henry VIII School are proud to host the Coventry Robotics Hub and look forward to welcoming pupils and teachers from schools across the city. We hope this new facility will provide a link with Coventry’s rich engineering and technology industries, as well as its world-class universities. This is an amazing opportunity for young people to engage in STEM projects and begin their journey to become the innovators of tomorrow.”

Colin Brown, CEO at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, said: “Coventry Robotics Hub project is a fantastic example of the kind of projects the EEGS scheme aims to promote. The UK is facing a critical engineering skills shortage and showing young people how creative and exciting engineering can be is a key way of inspiring the engineers of tomorrow.

David Lakin, Head of Education at the Institution of Engineering and Technology, said: “In order to tackle the engineering skills gap we need more graduates and apprentices to enter the profession, and this can only happen if more school-age children – girls as well as boys – are attracted to, and choose to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths subjects.

“The IET and IMechE are investing considerable resource in EEGS to support vital projects like Coventry Robotics Hub, which highlight the exciting, creative and rewarding world of engineering careers to young people.”

Organisations capable of developing and delivering UK-based educational activities are eligible to apply to the EEGS scheme. There are two levels of funding available. Awards of up to £5,000 are available for standard applications to the fund, and a limited number of awards up to £15,000 are available each year.