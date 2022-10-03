Sad news – Cllr Peter Callow



Posted on Thursday 26th November 2020

This council and the people of Blackpool were deeply saddened to learn of the death on 24 November 2020 of Councillor Peter Callow, former leader of the council, Mayor of the Borough and councillor for Norbreck Ward since being elected in 1997.

Councillor Peter Callow was born in Blackpool and was a third generation “sandgrown ‘un”. He attended Blackpool and The Fylde College and later joined the Royal Navy aged 17 years. Peter was selected for the Fleet Air Arm and served on Aircraft Squadrons based on Carriers, including HMS Ark Royal and HMS Centaur.

Following his service in the Royal Navy, Peter joined the DHSS and worked for the Government Ministers at the HQ in Central London. He then served as a Special Fraud Investigator/Fraud Manager in the North West.

Councillor Callow was the Leader of Blackpool Council for four years from 2007 to 2011 during which time the Council bought the Tower, Winter Gardens and Golden Mile Centre. He served as Mayor of Blackpool in 2015-2016 and during his time as a councillor he also served as Leader of the Conservative Opposition for a total of nine years.

Our deepest sympathy goes out to his wife, Maxine, and daughter, Nancy, in their great loss.



