Bruton Way railway station entrance safer and more accessible as works completed

Works to make the Bruton Way entrance to Gloucester Railway Station safer and more accessible have been completed.

The upgrade to the junction has seen the pedestrian access to the station from the city centre made safer and easier to use with footpaths being widened.

In addition to the improvements on the Bruton Way junction, further improvements include a better road crossing across George Street, updated traffic lights at the pelican crossing of Bruton Way junction, and facilities to help guide visually impaired users towards the station.

The completed works will make it easier to access the station for all users and encourage more sustainable methods of travel, such a walking.

It comes after Gloucestershire County Council completed work to create a new entrance to the railway station from Metz Way.

With the upgrade to the Bruton Way junction complete, further improvement works can now take place at the station, including to the underpass from Great Western Road.

Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for Environment and Planning at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “I am delighted the second phase of work at Gloucester Railway Station has been completed.

“This work will improve the safety and ease of access to the station for pedestrians from the city centre and the bus station.

“We are excited for the next phase of these works, including the underpass, which all promote safe and sustainable travel and overall a Greener Gloucestershire.”