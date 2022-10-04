Campaign launched to improve metal packaging recycling rates across Suffolk » Babergh Mid Suffolk

A new initiative encouraging households to recycle food and drink cans, aluminium foil and trays, empty aerosols and metal screw caps has been rolled out by the Suffolk Waste Partnership, which includes Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils.

‘MetalMatters’ will see residents targeted with educational messages via a communications campaign comprising social media and outdoor advertising activities.

Expected to reach more than 350,000 households, the programme will run for a six-week period, commencing on Monday October 3.

The Suffolk Waste Partnership is proud to support the MetalMatters, which is run by Alupro, the Aluminium Packaging Recycling Organisation.

Designed to improve metal packaging recycling rates, the programme has reached more than seven million households nationwide since its launch in 2012.

Councillor James Mallinder, Chair of the Suffolk Waste Partnership, said: “While we already encourage householders to recycle as much of their waste as possible, we knew that there was more we could be doing to educate residents about specific material types and engage with them about best practice recycling. “Working with MetalMatters will allow us to communicate with residents in a creative way, encouraging them to think twice about how best to dispose of their used metal packaging. “Metal is endlessly recyclable and using recycled metal to make new products takes a fraction of the energy and resources, compared to the raw material, which is better for the environment and helps to combat climate change.”

Tom Giddings, executive director of Alupro, added: “Our MetalMatters programme has been running for more than a decade, with the simple aim of positively influencing kerbside capture rates. “From prior experience, we are confident to say that Suffolk will see a rise in metal recycling and householders taking positive action as a result of the campaign. “After all, metal recycles forever, so making a few small changes can add up to a big environmental difference. It is a message that really resonates.”

Find more information on the MetalMatters website

Find out more about recycling in Suffolk on the Suffolk Recycling website

