Cotmandene Public Spaces Protection Order Renewal – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

The Public Spaces Protection Order that came in to force at Cotmandene in Dorking in 2020 will reach the end of its three-year term on 12 January 2023. Residents and visitors to Cotmandene will have the opportunity to have their say on what the PSPO could look like in the future, by completing an online consultation by Monday 7 November 2022.

A PSPO enables local authorities to regulate a particular nuisance or problem in a public place, and is often put in place in response to reports of anti-social behaviour at a particular site. The PSPO provides councils and the police additional powers to tackle anti-social behaviour by issuing Fixed Penalty Notices, or being able to prosecute through the magistrates’ courts. Anyone caught breaching the Order could face a fixed penalty of £100* or £1,000 if prosecuted in court.

A PSPO was first considered for Cotmandene following reports of anti-social behaviour to Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) and the Police. Following a four-week consultation in late 2019, feedback from residents and visitors to Cotmandene led to MVDC introducing a PSPO at the site early the following year to help prevent instances of anti-social parking on grass areas and verges, and dog fouling.

The proposed renewal of the PSPO offers residents and visitors to Cotmandene the chance to help shape what the PSPO could cover in the future, inform MVDC as to whether it has made a difference since it came into force and help determine how long it should be extended for. The consultation will run for five weeks, closing on Monday 7 November. Please visit molevalley.gov.uk/pspo for more information and to complete the short survey.

Councillor Clayton Wellman, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy and Security, said: “It is really important that we hear from anyone who has an interest in Cotmandene during this consultation period to help inform future decisions we make about preventing anti-social behaviour at the site by way of the PSPO. We are particularly eager to hear from anyone who may have experienced or witnessed acts of anti-social behaviour since the PSPO has been in force. We look forward to hearing from you.”

