Coventry first in UK to use new road reconstruction and recycling technique – Coventry City Council

A new road reconstruction and recycling technique is being rolled out in Coventry this week thanks to a partnership between Coventry City Council and Colas.

The new technique is called Recycol and Coventry will be the first city to use it. The process involves using specialist equipment to recycle and regenerate the top surfaces of roads in a single pass, which means roads can be quickly repaired.

Councillor Patricia Hetherton, cabinet member for city services, said: “We’re very excited to be the first city trying out the Recycol technique and using it will mean we can tackle resurfacing in a more economic way.

“Not only will Recycol mean we can fix road surfaces faster, but it’s also more cost-effective to use this technique rather than the traditional method. Additionally, it’s better for the environment as it makes use of recycled materials, which helps reduce carbon emissions. It really is a win-win situation.”

Recycol was developed by the global Colas Group and the process has already been used in France for several years. Colas were keen to bring the knowledge to the UK and Coventry embraced the opportunity to be the first to use the process.

David Ogden, Director of National Operations at Colas, said “We are delighted to bring a new in-situ recycling technique to the UK. As the highways sector continues to explore ways to reduce carbon footprint, it is great to see Coventry City Council collaborating with us to introduce this exciting new process. Colas continually develops new low carbon highways solutions around the world, those suitable for the UK highways network can be introduced, expanding the decarbonised solutions available in the sector.”

Colas Ltd is one of three companies that have won funding as part of the third phase of the BEIS Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator (IEEA) programme, which helps innovators scale up technology for industrial use. The programme is investigating cutting-edge technologies, with the potential to save energy, resources, or carbon emissions, and Colas have partnered with the University of Nottingham who will conduct research as part of the programme.