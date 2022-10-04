Cumbrian band to perform at Town Hall in October

Penrith’s Town Hall will play host to Cumbrian band Errant Thieves on Friday 14 October 2022 for a charitable event, in association with Eden District Council.

Book now as space is limited!

Formed in 2019, Errant Thieves are known for their vocal harmonies, woody, acoustic instruments and original arrangements which give a rootsy and warm sound.

The event at Town Hall is being held to raise money for the Chair of Eden District Council, Cllr Douglas Bank’s nominated charities: Great North Air Ambulance and the Fellrunner Village Bus service.

Tickets are free but charitable donations are encouraged. Donations can be made when booking or in cash on the evening. Doors open at 7pm for an event start at 7.30pm.

Book your ticket now by emailing chairman@eden.gov.uk or telephoning 01768 810093.

Learn more about Errant Thieves.