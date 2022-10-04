East Cambs residents encouraged to help Ukrainians

PIC: Suzanne and Ian Lindsay with Olena (right)

East Cambridgeshire residents able to provide much-needed accommodation to people fleeing Ukraine are being urged to come forward.

Many women and children have already been housed in the district – but more homes are needed as the crisis continues.

East Cambridgeshire District Council is encouraging anyone who can offer a spare bedroom and some support for the guests as they settle into a new life to register their interest.

The Council, in partnership with many other organisations, is able to offer lots of help, advice and resources to hosts and guests, including a monthly thank you payment of £350 from central government.

A special community hub has also been established every Thursday at the Lighthouse Centre, in Ely which offers a welcome and friendly atmosphere for hosts and guests to meet and socialise, with a free play area and activities for the children, along with refreshments for all attending.

Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “Here in East Cambridgeshire we have been able to support dozens of families who have desperately needed help to flee the atrocities in Ukraine and start a new life safe in the UK. The support that residents have been able to offer in making them feel welcome and wanted has been amazing.

“To ensure we are able to continue to offer this help we desperately need more families to come forward who are able to offer a spare room and provide some of the practical and emotional support needed to help these women and children into a new life.

“I know many people may be in a position to offer support but worried about what this actually means in practical terms. If you are one of those people then I would certainly encourage you to get in touch with the council. We can provide you with more detailed information about what to expect and ensure the advice you receive is tailored to your personal circumstances.

There are many many thousands of women and children in Ukraine who still desperately need help and anything we can do to offer assistance won’t just offer them reassurance and stability – It could save their lives.”

Olena Ostrovska is now living in Ely after fleeing the Donbas region of Ukraine.

She said: “I have really benefited from the personal approach everyone has taken. It is not just a tick in a box. Taking on someone from Ukraine can be a big responsibility. It is not just about giving someone a place to live, it is far more than that. Some people in Ukraine have seen a lot and have been traumatised because of the war.

“If anyone is thinking of offering their homes I would encourage them to come forward. I, for one, am so, so grateful for all of the support I have received.”

Anyone who would like to find out more should contact Angela Paramenter for an informal chat on 01353 665555.