Julia Gaskell shares advice on leaving your baby with a childminder, nanny or nursery for the first time (Having a Baby)

Norlander Julia Gaskell, Head of Careers and Consultancy, offers her expert advice to new parents on managing the difficult transition of leaving a baby with a childminder, nanny or nursery for the first time.

Her top tips to make the transition as smooth as possible include emotion coaching and creating a document that details baby’s likes, dislikes and routines.

In addition to her extensive work at Norland, Julia has owned an outstanding private day care nursery in Somerset for 22 years.

Having a Baby is a brand-new annual guide for new parents, covering everything from hospital bag must-haves to family travel and breastfeeding techniques.