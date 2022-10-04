Langdale Library and Laundry Room Opened by Council Leader



Posted on Monday 3rd October 2022

The Langdale Library and Laundry Room was officially opened by Council Leader, Councillor Lynn Williams.

Also known as ‘Wash Your Words’ the space houses a new library, along with a community space and laundrette.

Wash Your Words is a collaboration between Blackpool Council, Blackpool Coastal Housing and Blackpool based arts company LeftCoast. A National Lottery Community Fund bid was secured, allowing the development of the vacant space into a multipurpose community facility.

The new Langdale Library replaces the nearby Mereside Library. It features a range of books to borrow and has PCs for public use with internet access. The library will also be a space for events to take place and community groups to meet.

Councillor Lynn William, Leader of Blackpool Council said:

“The Langdale Library & Washroom is a fantastic community project. It’s great to see this kind of collaboration take place, strengthening our local services for the benefit of our communities.”

Councillor Paula Burdess, Councillor for Clifton Ward said:

“This new facility is great news for LeftCoast and Mereside! The new Library, Laundry space will be a fantastic asset for residents to be able to use and socialise.”

The Langdale Library and Laundry Room is open Mondays and Tuesdays 10.00am to 1.00pm, and Thursdays and Fridays 1.00pm to 5.00pm.



Posted on Monday 3rd October 2022