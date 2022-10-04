Mont Rose College Participates in Ilford’s Great Big Green Week!

On 28th September 2022, Mont Rose College students were invited to take part in Ilford BID’s days of climate change activities.

The day included litter picking, gardening, wellbeing and sharing of the best practices. 7 students attended alongside the Student Services Manager and Mont Rose College Principal.

Participants first gathered in Ilford Exchange for a briefing and photo opportunity followed by litter picking and a gardening activity, supervised by professional gardeners. A session about climate change and the steps to tackle climate change took place as well. The event was concluded by a debriefing and a final group photo.

Mont Rose College will continue to work alongside the BID to raise awareness and deliver projects to improve and protect our environment.