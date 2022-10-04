NHS staff celebrate 25 and 40 years of service

Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust has recognised the service of 25 staff who together, have given over 1,000 years’ of service to the NHS, at a lunch-time celebration event.

Staff who have each given 25 and 40 years of service to supporting local communities, received an award and a long service certificate to mark their achievement.

Cynthia Hardisty, Community Mental Health Nurse, who received an award said: “It is a lovely feeling being a part of a family that recognises the years of service we put in. I remember attending my first recognition of 25 years in the trust where I received a wonderful watch that I will treasure forever.

From joining the mental health services, as a Student Nurse in 1977, to qualifying and developing the first dementia assessment ward in the 1980’s and the first CMHT for Older people in 1991. To over 40 years later, it has been an amazing experience working in many teams and getting to know some lifelong friends along the way. It’s a really wonderful event to be a part of, and to work in an organisation that truly acknowledges the hard work and effort that goes in. I am really grateful for being a part of the NHS.”

Celebration of long service is an annual Trust event to recognise staff who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to local health care services. This was the Trust’s first in-person long service celebration event since covid restrictions eased.

Bob Champion, Chief People Officer, said: “It was a great event that celebrated the hard work of our staff who have been with us for a long time, supporting local people and delivering great care. It is right that we mark the 40 years of service for all those involved. I’d like to thank all our long-serving colleagues for their commitment to the NHS.”