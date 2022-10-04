Point Blank Launch 3 New International Diplomas: Sign Up Now

We’re excited to announce that Point Blank has launched three new international diplomas, including the International Music Production & Vocal Performance Diploma, the International Music Production & Sound Engineering Diploma and the International Music Production & DJ Diploma.

Point Blank has been championed by the likes of Claude VonStroke, Felix Jaehn and many more and features regular one-to-ones as well as exclusive video tutorials and masterclasses from leading producers. Our London, online and LA courses allow you access to world-class music education from industry experts and professional lecturers anywhere, anytime and gain personal feedback on your tracks from some of the best in the business. Follow on to find out more about our international diplomas.

These courses have been specially designed for international students looking to study a diploma in London. The admissions process is fast and simple and requires only a 6-month visitor’s visa. Get in touch with us to find out more.

Develop your vocal, performance and music production skills with this intense and practical 6-month diploma. This programme is developed and taught by industry professionals who’ve worked with huge stars like Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani and Rihanna – so you know you’ll be in the right hands.

Over the course of 6 months, you’ll learn from music producers who’ve worked with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Björk and Depeche Mode and benefit from studio mentoring sessions with Point Blank’s A&R Director, Kwame Kwaten, who has worked with Jay-Z, Mick Jagger, Tom Jones and Seal, to name a few. After studying this course, you will be ready to launch yourself into the music industry to begin a range of careers as a sound engineer, music producer, mix engineer, label manager, film/TV composer, sound designer, remixer, artist, studio manager and others.

Not all DJs can produce their own music but those who can enjoy more opportunities throughout their careers. Just ask our expert lecturers who have worked with the likes of Pharell Williams, N.E.R.D, The Black Eyed Peas, Swedish House Mafia and more. After studying this course, you will be ready to step inside the music industry to begin work as a music producer, resident/freelance DJ, sound designer, remixer and sound engineer.

At Point Blank, we even have our own in-house record label, which we use to release great music from our students, connect them with industry legends such as Ultra Naté, Kym Mazelle, Kathy Sledge and others and help build a solid fanbase through personalised marketing campaigns. This month marks just over a year since our Point Blank Recordings relaunch – and we’re proud to say we’ve helped our students rack up a collective play count of 2 million streams on Spotify alone. Find out more about Point Blank Recordings here.

