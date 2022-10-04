Transport summit marks direction of travel for Hull

Key organisations from across the city have pledged to work together to help improve Hull’s transport network after taking part in Hull City Council’s transport summit.

Representatives from the council and a wide range of industries, including public transport, retail and health, as well as cycling and environmental groups, met at the Hilton Doubletree in Ferensway

Topics under discussion included:-

How to make the city easier to move around

How to make transport more environmentally friendly

The role the city’s transport network plays in successful business growth

How to make the city’s transport network safer.

As part of the event, participants signed a pledge “to continue to work together to ensure that Hull’s transport network makes it easy for people to get around the city, is accessible to all, and helps make Hull a great place to live, work and visit.”

After becoming leader of the council in May, Councillor Mike Ross promised to bring the city’s key businesses and stakeholders around the table to work with them to improve Hull’s transport network.

Councillor Ross said: “On day one, I said that improving Hull’s transport system was a major priority. The survey and the summit show how seriously we’re taking it, and how we’re determined to let people who use Hull’s roads have their say.

“Today has been a tremendous start. It’s been a chance to get everyone around the table, to hear different views and start planning how to make Hull’s transport network more effective.

“Alongside our roads survey, which has been completed by over 21,000 local residents, views of key stakeholders are important to a new approach to Hull’s transport network.

“There was a real desire amongst those in the room to work together to address the concern’s around Hull’s transport system, as demonstrated by the fact so many signed up to the pledge to continue working in partnership.”

Those taking part in the summit included representatives from Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce, The University of Hull, Hull Cars, Hull Friends of the Earth and many other organisations.

Today’s summit is the first in a series of high-profile engagement events, designed to help Hull City Council listen to people across the city and work with them to build a transport network that works for everyone.