Ulster University comes out top for student satisfaction and teaching quality in Northern Ireland

Ulster University has again come out top for student satisfaction and teaching quality in Northern Ireland, while also entering the top 40 of The Times and Sunday Times’ Good University Guide for the first time having climbed six places from last year’s position.

Northern Ireland’s largest university has continued to improve its performance this year, climbing four places to enter the top 25 for teaching quality and retaining a top 25 position for the wider student experience too.

Ulster University came out top in Northern Ireland for a number of subjects including Nursing, Architecture, Music, Economics, and Business Management and Marketing, and the top five in the UK for five courses: Land and Property Management, Building, Information Systems and Management, Pharmacology and Pharmacy and Celtic Studies.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University said:

“Ulster University welcomes news that we have, once again, delivered a student experience that ranks first for student satisfaction here in Northern Ireland according to the Times and Sunday Times’ Good University Guide. “Climbing six places in just 12 months to be among the top 40 universities in the UK for the first time is not only great recognition for the university itself, but a credit to the individual and collective commitment of staff who rose to the challenges of adapting their teaching and research approaches during a global pandemic. And of course, it’s not the ranking itself that is cause for positive reflection but the underpinning work of people that has led to this outcome. We do not chase rankings, rather we support each other and our students to achieve the best environment we can for the benefit of students, staff and society; if higher rankings follow, then we’ll take the recognition – but that’s not the driver. “Our current context is one of a transformative time for the university with 15,000 students and staff moving to our enhanced Belfast city campus and over 900 Life and Health Science students moving to our vibrant Derry-Londonderry campus as the new academic year gets underway this month. I want to take this opportunity to thank our staff, and wider student body, for their continued support and hard work. As we prepare to welcome our students back for the start of a new teaching year, this is an exciting time to be part of the Ulster University community and we’re looking forward to building on our collective achievements.”

The Sunday Times’ Good University Guide is available online and was published in a special supplement where more information has been included on Ulster University’s performance and ranking.