We’re extremely honoured to receive a special ‘Tree of Trees’ in memory of Her Late Majesty

Cllr Sarah-Jane Tattersall, Mayor of Barnsley, said: “We’re extremely honoured to have been chosen to receive a special tree from The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) ‘Tree of Trees’ which stood tall as a message of hope, regeneration and optimism to the nation and the world as part of the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations.

“We’re proud to join over 300 organisations from across the UK who were recently announced by the QGC as recipients of these special trees in The Queen’s name, which are gifted in a pot embossed with Her Majesty’s cypher.

“Many people across Barnsley came together to pay tribute to Her Late Majesty, showing the special place she held in the hearts of our communities. This wonderful tree will serve as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s extraordinary service to her country and her people.

“Not only does this tree mark the reign of our longest-serving monarch, it gives Barnsley people an opportunity to celebrate being part of this special legacy, inspiring them to get involved in tree planting and creating a greener and healthier environment for future generations.

“As part of the QGC, created to mark the Platinum Jubilee, we’re pleased to have planted over 100 trees in Her Majesty’s name across Barnsley.”

We’ll release more information about where and when the Tree of Trees will be planted in the coming weeks.

Background

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a UK-wide tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. The QGC initiative has been extended to the end of the planting season in March 2023, to give people an opportunity to plant trees to honour Her Majesty.

Designed by Thomas Heatherwick, the QGC ‘Tree of Trees’ sculpture sought to put the importance of trees at the heart of this historic milestone to celebrate Her Majesty, who planted over 1,500 trees all over the world throughout her 70-year reign.

During the summer, the trees were cared for by Barcham’s Nursery ahead of distribution at the start of the planting season in October.

The trees will be gifted evenly across the UK in proportion to the population, with each county receiving at least one tree. The Lord Lieutenants of each county, who are His Majesty The King’s representatives, have been championing the QGC locally and have selected the recipients of the special trees.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a not-for-profit initiative. For more information please visit: queensgreencanopy.org.