What Is Manga?

Manga is a genre of comics and graphic novels created in Japan. These works adhere to a style that developed in the late 19th century, but they have a long prehistory in earlier Japanese art. In Japan, the term manga also refers to cartooning. But what exactly is manga? Here’s a look at the genre’s history.

Bandes dessinées

Bandes dessinées manga are comic books that feature pointe drawings. This form of art is very popular in Japan, where manga books make up 25% of the market. The original manga, Funnies on Parades, was published in 1933 and established the size, format, and length of pointe drawings.

Shoujo

Shoujo manga is a type of manga that is designed for teenage girls. The characters in this type of manga are usually cute and feature lots of detail. They also often feature beautiful flowers and butterfly motifs. The art lines are generally smoother, giving the characters a more delicate look.

Seinen

The Seinen Manga subgenre has a wide range of themes and styles, and is often targeted towards a male demographic. Seinen Manga tend to use more realistic and complex themes than Josei manga. However, Seinen Manga does not necessarily have to be dark and violent. Some of the more popular titles in this genre also have themes that appeal to younger audiences.

Josei

Josei manga and anime are aimed at mature female viewers and cover the lives of adult women, including romance and other topics of interest. This genre has evolved from its earlier cousin, Shoujo anime, which was geared towards young girls and encompassed more wish-fulfillment and slice-of-life themes.

Famous manga artists

Japanese manga artists have made an impact on the world through their comic books. The popularity of their work has resulted in an industry-wide revival, and their work has inspired many new artists. These artists have influenced the manga industry and are considered the most prolific.

Genres

There are many different genres in manga. The most popular type is the shounen genre, which is characterized by adventure and action. The characters in shounen manga are generally weaker than the rest of the cast, but fight against the odds to improve their lot in life. Manga in this genre often feature female characters and a wide range of subject matter.

Characters

Characters in manga are largely one-dimensional and don’t feel like real people. Their purpose is to advance the story and the MC’s goals. For example, villains exist to defeat the MC and serve as plot devices. Love interests are also often merely side characters who provide convenient assistance. In short, there aren’t many reasons why a character would do what he or she does.