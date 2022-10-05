£5.5m investment for rural jobs, community investment and farm diversification

The government has announced a £5.5m government cash injection to boost productivity and create rural job opportunities in Cornwall and the Isles of the Scilly.

Part of the Rural England Prosperity Fund awarded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the money will be delivered alongside the CIoS Good Growth Shared Prosperity Fund.

It will enhance the focus on developing rural businesses, food and drink processing, farm diversification and community infrastructure.

Cornwall Council will manage the delivery of the funding on behalf of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

The investment has been allocated under the government’s levelling up agenda. It is in addition to the £132m Shared Prosperity Fund earmarked for the region to benefit communities, business and skills as well as to tackle inequalities in deprived areas.

Further details of how the funding will be targeted across the region and how organisations and community groups can apply for funding will be announced in the coming weeks with an expected start date of April 2023.

Cllr Louis Gardner, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for economy, said: “I am delighted that the government has made available a further £5.5m to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in order to support and develop communities and businesses in rural regions like ours. This is much needed investment at a time of change in the rural economy and will add significant value to our Shared Prosperity Fund programme.

“Over the next few weeks we will engage with our partners and MPs to identify how the money can be invested to have maximum benefit locally.

“The government has identified priorities around business support, farm diversification and community infrastructure and I have no doubt that local businesses and communities will put forward exciting and innovative projects across the region.”

Cllr Steve Sims, Council of the Isles of Scilly’s Lead Member for Economy, Tourism & Transport, said: “This is an important opportunity for rural community and businesses to access much needed funding to support our island economy and enable delivery of our shared ambitions.”

For more information on Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund when it becomes available will be on www.ciosgoodgrowth.co.uk

Story posted October 5, 2022