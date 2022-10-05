Another sizzling summer of fun

Hartlepool Holiday Fun has been another soaraway success this summer with thousands of children and young people taking part.

The project – run by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with different organisations across the town and funded by the Department for Education – provides activities for children and young people aged 4 to 16 over the main school holidays throughout the year.

On the summer programme was an array of activities including crafts and a wide range of sports – all of which were free.

There was plenty to keep children and young people entertained and help them discover new hobbies and skills, make new friends and build their confidence, plus they got tasty meals into the bargain.

There has been some amazing feedback from parents, with one saying “Thank you – good to see the Council doing amazing things for our children during the holidays.”

Another said: “My child has always loved to draw, but you have given him a new chance to excel at something he loves and to make similar-minded friends,” while another said “Thank you for this experience – it was really special.”

Councillor Jim Lindridge, Chair of the Council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “We were thrilled to receive such fantastic comments from parents and we’re delighted that thousands of children and young people were again able to enjoy exciting, stimulating activities over the summer holidays and receive nutritious meals as well.

“Hartlepool Holiday Fun keeps going from strength to strength and there’ll be more to look forward to with our Christmas programme, details of which will be announced closer to the time.”