City College Norwich | BFI Film Academy comes to City College Norwich



4th October 2022

Are you 16-19? Passionate about film? Interested in a career in the film industry? If so, the BFI Film Academy is for you!

This fantastic opportunity is open to all young aspiring film makers, aged 16-19, in the East of England (you do not have to be a City College Norwich student to apply).

Film Academy is a fast paced, fun and practical filmmaking experience, designed for young people with some demonstrable interest and/or experience in film.

It is designed to build knowledge and skills alongside introducing the different pathways into the industry.

Film Academy has an excellent track record of inspiring the next generation of UK filmmakers and crew. It is a well-respected and recognised stepping stone towards further education, training and employment.

Participants can expect:

A combination of workshops, practical skills development, watching and talking about film and to make a film together.

The opportunity to meet and work alongside industry professionals from across disciplines including writing and directing through to production, sound design, editing and camera.

To meet and begin to network with other young film fans from across the region.

To achieve an Arts Award qualification.

To become part of the Film Academy alumni and access exclusive opportunities.

We are proud that the Film Academy courses in Norwich will be hosted in our Creative Arts Building.

Participants will benefit from the college’s superb facilities and equipment for film-making, including our TV recording studio and high-spec software and hardware for editing.

The next course will run during the Autumn term half-term (Monday 22nd-Friday 28th October, 2022).

Applications close: Midnight, Friday 7th October 2022.

