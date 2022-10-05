“Come on in,” says Councillor responsible for libraries

“If you are cold at home, by all means come on down. You can get a book, or have a chat with people, or even come as a volunteer – that’s always a great way to meet people. Come on in.

“We have started up a community fridge project, not only in libraries but also in other areas and venues across the county. There isn’t one here in Ivybridge Library just yet but there are some in libraries in Tavistock, Tiverton and Exeter. Surplus food (from supermarkets) is available all for free, so that good food gets eaten and doesn’t go to waste. That’s important.”