Grimsby Institute Hairdressing Apprentice, Georgia Ware-Gostelow, Wins 1st Place At Wella TrendVision Final

Georgia Ware-Gostelow, a hairdressing apprentice at the Grimsby Institute, has won first place in the finals of the prestigious Wella TrendVision Awards. The Wella TrendVision Awards celebrate hairdressing that is inspirational, fashionable and consumer friendly. The competition showcases an array of exceptionally talented hairdressers in a variety of categories and is an important annual event for all UK training providers and colleges.

Georgia’s Winning Style

The finals were held at the Wella World Studios on Sunday 2nd October where Georgia had three hours to complete her winning look. The results were announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Monday 3rd October at Magazine in London. Georgia was one of ten nominees in the Xposure UK & Ireland Category and earned the much coveted first-place spot.

Georgia said: “I have been on the most incredible journey, to think this all started with a photographic entry for one of my assessments. I am so happy with what I have achieved, the whole experience has been amazing. I would encourage anyone to enter competitions, the feedback I have received has just blown me away!”

Rachel McLean, Curriculum Manager for Salon Professionals at the Grimsby Institute, said: “We are extremely proud of Georgia, the standard of the competition was so high, and this is a fantastic achievement. She worked so hard and the technical skills she demonstrated were incredible. Her precision of application and finish make her a very worthy winner.”