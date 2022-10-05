Head to RAMM this Halloween half term for spooky family fun activities

There’s plenty to do at Exeter’s RAMM during half-term – from gruesome workshops to light-hearted laughter yoga.

Activities have been inspired by new exhibition A Picture of Health, which explores health and wellbeing in Exeter from the 18th century to the present day.

Visitors can check out specimens in Under the Microscope featuring a 100-strong collection of insects, plant body parts, cells, bacteria and even some human tissue are ready to be viewed up close.

The Devon & Exeter Medical Heritage Trust will also be in attendance, bringing along with them some gory but captivating items to gaze at and inspect more thoroughly. There’s even a chance to build a microscope.

If that’s not enough, crafting your own stethoscope features a selection of materials ranging from tubes, card and balloons to help you listen in to your bodily noises – the glugging, bubbling and thumps that happen as you breathe, eat, move and live.

Children’s laughter sessions ‘Av a Laugh is a yoga session for kids that should help reduce stress and let loose. Discover deep yogic breathing to bring oxygen to the brain and body and let the endorphins flow – simply by laughing for no reason.

If adventure is needed The Body Show will be coming to RAMM on 27 October. Step into the Explorer Dome to travel from the mouth and teeth, down the oesophagus and through to the digestive system. Experience ingestion, digestion, absorption and egestion.

Finally, there’s the chance to explore the museum at night with the spooky Skeleton Crew. Skulk around the displays in dark clothing and face paint to become a glow in the dark skeleton.

As well as wandering the halls after dark, there’s the chance to get creative by making a skeleton mobile to hang at the edge of the bed and an arm bone-shaped lantern to carry when all the lights are turned off.

Museum entry is free. Prices of these sessions are between £3.50 and £5.00. Events run from Tuesday 25 to Friday 28 October.

For more events and activities head to RAMM’s What’s On pages.