Milton Keynes Hospital Radio trial bedside radio units

Two local charities have come together to help reduce isolation in Milton Keynes University Hospital patients whilst speeding up their recovery.

Milton Keynes Hospital Radio broadcasts music, entertainment and information to the patients of MKUH 24 hours a day, via the campus-wide free Wi-Fi but, during their ward visiting, they saw that many patients did not have a suitable smart phone, tablet or laptop to use.

They approached MK Maker Space, a subgroup of Men in Sheds MK, who used their knowledge and expertise to design and build a simple mini web radio which patients can borrow to tune in to the hospital radio whilst in the hospital. The radios are to be trialled on a single ward before being rolled out to all inpatient areas.

The charity is now calling for more volunteers to come forward to help visit the ward, handing out the radios as well as spending some time with the patients. They can be contacted on [email protected] or 01908 690505.