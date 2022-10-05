Project fund round 4 opens next month

Project and event funding for cost-of-living challenges, arts, museums, heritage, community, physical activity and play activities.

Dorset Council project funding can help you to make a difference to people living in our communities.

Grants from £1,000 to £5,000 are available to groups who support the council to meet its core priorities.

Round 4 of the Community and Culture Project Fund will open at 9am on Friday 4 November 2022.

In addition to supporting the themes in round 3, the next round will prioritise grants to applicants that address and support the cost-of-living challenge for vulnerable communities and those most in need in the Dorset council area. The types of cost-of-living projects that can be considered will focus on:

community warm spaces especially in rural areas

community food projects including lunch clubs and dinner clubs

foodbanks

low level Mental Health projects

Cllr Laura Beddow, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Culture, Communities and Customer Services said: “We’re encouraging community groups to apply for the next round of funding. Last time around, we distributed over £35,500 to local groups including theatre companies, groups that help people with learning disabilities, energy champions and efforts to improve recycling of waste. This time around, we will prioritise groups who have a focus on supporting people through the cost-of-living challenge, but also welcome applications from other groups too.”

For more information criteria, how to apply and support with your application, visit www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/community-and-culture-project-fund. The page will be updated as more details become available.