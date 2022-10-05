Statement from Councillor Stephen Cooksey – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Councillor Stephen Cooksey, Leader of Mole Valley District Council, said: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to have their say during our Neighbourhood Fund public consultation, which closed on Friday 30 September 2022. We received the views of over 700 residents and the data we have collected will be invaluable in helping to shape future investment in Mole Valley’s local communities. We will soon be publishing the results of the consultation on our Neighbourhood Fund webpage so that you can see the most popular priority areas as voted by those who took part, in addition to providing more information on the next steps in this process.

“As one public consultation draws to a close, another is just beginning. We are inviting views as to what the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) at Cotmandene in Dorking could look like in the future. The existing PSPO will come to the end of its three-year term in January next year. We want to know what local people and visitors to the site think about how effective it has been since its introduction in 2020 and, if it were to be renewed, how long should that period be. An online consultation is available on our website for five weeks, finishing on Monday 7 November 2022.

“Funding from the government totalling £11.9million is being made available by Action Surrey – an energy efficiency advice service set up in partnership with all Surrey local authorities – to low-income households, living in hard-to-heat homes. Grants between £10,000 and £25,000 can now be applied for to improve insulation and install renewable technology; helping to save energy, reduce emissions and combat rising energy prices. Residents can go online or call 0800 783 2503 to check whether they could be eligible for improvement measures to their home, including loft insulation, underfloor insulation and renewables, such as solar electricity panels.

“While it might seem too early to be thinking of, or planning what you might be doing around Christmas time, December always comes around very quickly. That being the case – and subject to consultation with the town’s businesses – we have a date of Thursday 1st December to add to your diaries for Dorking’s celebrations. More activities across Mole Valley will be confirmed in the weeks and months to come, and don’t forget that you can upload the details of any community events being held on our popular online events calendar.

“We are pleased to be relaunching a series of networking lunches this autumn available to all businesses in Mole Valley, the first of which is called ‘Apprenticeships: Busting the Myths’. Taking place on Thursday 13 October from 12.30-2.30pm at Dorking Halls, it presents a perfect opportunity to learn more about the benefits of Apprenticeships, whilst also being able to network with fellow local businesses and business leaders. Places are limited, so secure your space now.

“Lastly, a brief reminder that our wonderful month-long Arts Alive festival is now underway and will be running until the end of October. Made possible by the Arts Alive committee in partnership with ourselves, information on the 90 free or low cost online and in-person events are available on the Festival’s website.