Baritone Edward Kim is the first Sir Geraint Evans centenary scholar « #RWCMD

Congratulations to Edward Kim, the very first RWCMD Sir Geraint Evans centenary scholar.

South Korean baritone, Edward who joined the David Seligman Opera School in 2021, performed at Not a Bad Voice, an event to celebrate the centenary of Sir Geraint Evans, alongside fellow RWCMD students.

To inspire future singers this new scholarship is awarded in Sir Geraint’s name, to one student in our David Seligman Opera School each year, for the next ten years. Sir Geraint was President of the College when he died in 1992.

‘I’m deeply honoured to be the first recipient of the Sir Geraint Evans scholarship,’ said Edward. ‘This support is really important to me as it gives me the opportunity to hone my skills and receive the training I require as a young opera singer.

Sir Geraint Evans was an amazing inspiration to all singers, especially to us male voices. He had a wonderful voice and stage presence, and most importantly, he knew his instrument well. I hope to be the same and to use this support and trust given to me to be a better singer and to spread the love of this amazing art form we call Opera.’

‘Scholarships and bursaries are helping us to become a different kind of conservatoire, one that is more welcoming, relevant, diverse and accessible,’ said Professor Helena Gaunt, RWCMD Principal.

‘Awards like the Sir Geraint Evans Scholarship will help us to nurture artistic talent, encourage diversity and provide opportunities to those who are exceptionally gifted, whatever their financial circumstances. We are so grateful to Sir Geraint’s family for allowing us to continue this important work in his name.’

Thanks to Radio 3’s breakfast show for celebrating along with us:

Good morning. Breakfast is live @BBCRadio3 – today we celebrate Richard Bonynge’s birthday, Bach writes for Michaelmas, music by early C17 composer Richard Dering, Haydn in Oxford and Sir Geraint Evans sings Mozart. In better voice than your croaky presenter Come and join us. pic.twitter.com/fFpUtz2rQr — Petroc Trelawny (@PetrocTrelawny) September 29, 2022

Not A Bad Voice, was led by BBC Wales’ Nicola Heywood-Thomas, and celebrated Sir Geraint’s life with film, singing and storytelling from those who knew him and those he continues to inspire, including our students and Sir Geraint’s sons’ Huw and Alun as well as Scottish baritone and RWCMD tutor Donald Maxwell, Head of Vocal Studies Mary King and our Director of Music Tim Rhys-Evans.

The Fund has received significant support from The Mosawi Foundation and The Linbury Trust

All photos: Kirsten McTernan

