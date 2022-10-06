Cabinet agrees to re-commission care framework helping people live independently.





05 October 2022



Earlier today, our Cabinet members agreed to re-commission the Adult Community Support and Enablement Services (ACSES) framework in Barnsley.

The current ACSES framework aims to reduce the reliance on residential care and help people live independently with the right support to do so.

Through supported housing options and enablement services, ACSES helps adults in Barnsley with one or more of the following long-term conditions:

Learning disability.

Mental health conditions.

Acquired brain injury.

Physical disability or sensory impairment.

Autistic Spectrum Disorder.

To help offer the best support for our communities, the recommendation approved by Cabinet will see the current ACSES providers continuing with their contracts if they are successful in applying to be on the new framework.

These providers have built strong relationships with the people they support, helping them remain independent, be part of their community and improve their health and wellbeing.

Councillor Jenny Platts, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place Health and Adult Social Care, said: “In Barnsley, we believe everyone should have the best possible chance of enjoying life in good physical and mental health. The ACSES framework has helped people across our borough to remain independent, be an active part of their community and continue living happy, healthy lives.

“We want to make sure the people we support get the continuous care they deserve, which is why we have worked with them and their families on this decision. Working alongside providers, I am delighted we have also been able to continue offering our care staff enhanced rates above the living wage.”