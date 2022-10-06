Commonwealth Games legacy project gets young people active in the city – Coventry City Council

Hundreds of young people in Coventry have enjoyed a summer of free sports activities thanks to a West Midlands based legacy project connected to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Active Communities (CAC) fund aims to tackle inactivity in local communities and engage underrepresented groups, such as people on lower incomes and disabled people.

Coventry City Council was awarded CAC funding by Sport England and worked with Positive Youth Foundation as a partner to commission local organisations to deliver sport activities in local parks and green spaces across the city.

Organisations commissioned for the sport in local parks and green spaces element of the programme included Rising Stars, Empower You, Project Number 5 and Ascension Dance.

Rising Stars brought communities together allowing different cultures to integrate and enjoy activities in their local space. They held football and outdoor sports sessions at Edgwick Park, whilst Ascension Dance gave a group of children the chance to take part in a five-day parkour programme at War Memorial Park.

Project Number 5 held group skateboarding sessions for youngsters in Wyken, giving young people a platform to skate safely and build confidence and lifelong skills.

EmpowerU were based in Wood End delivering sports activities for children and teens of all ages. There were able to build relationships within the community and empower young people to take up leadership roles.

Nikki Miles, Programme Lead at Positive Youth Foundation said: “It’s been a great summer of sport! This project has allowed young people to develop and find new challenges and interests whilst using the vast amount of green space we have in Coventry.

“We are delighted to be able to work with local partners to mobilise the parks across the city with positive activities.”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member, Public Health and Sport – Coventry City Council said: “It is fantastic to hear positive stories following the delivery of the Commonwealth Activities Communities programme.

“Securing funding and working with city partners to deliver sustainable projects likes this is vital. This project has broken down barriers in communities and allowed children to take part in sport activities by making them accessible for all.

“I would like to thank all of the partners involved in the delivery and look forward to building on the success of the programme.”

A total of 171 Commonwealth Active Communities sessions were delivered across Coventry from June – September 2022.

The sport activities in the local parks and green spaces element of the programme saw over 350 attendees throughout the summer.

Tim Hollingsworth, CEO of Sport England, the public body that funded the project, said: “It’s inspiring to see the impact the Commonwealth Active Communities fund has had in engaging people to get active and bringing people together through sport and their local communities.

“I’m proud of what had been achieved already, but it’s important that we continue to tackle inequalities in access to sport and physical activity for all people. That is what we want the lasting impact of the Commonwealth Games to be.”

See the latest sports news, events and activities on the Coventry Sport Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.