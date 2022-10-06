Eight things Merton Council is doing to help residents with the cost of living

With inflation nearly in double-digits, driven largely by the huge increase in the price of heating and powering our homes, we know that many residents across the borough are worried about the cost of living. Whilst we as a council can do little about the root cause of the problem, we are determined to support our residents through these difficult times. In June, we declared a Cost-of-Living Emergency and set up a £2 million fund to help the people of Merton through this crisis. Since then, we have either carried out or agreed a range of measures to help those most at risk as a result of price rises.

Here are just 8 ways that we’ve acted to support residents:

We have committed £654,000 to fund direct grants of £60 to the approximately 10,000 residents who receive Council Tax Support. We’ve agreed to spend £630,000 on free school meals for children from low-income households until March 2023, including vouchers to cover school holidays. We are setting aside £100,000 for an application-based grant system, administered by Wimbledon Guild, to support those on the verge of crisis We will spend a further £400,000 on the Thinking Works project, which helps low-income households become more energy efficient. The money will fund small home improvements which will keep households warm, reduce their energy bills, and help the environment all at the same time. We have agreed to give Citizens Advice Merton £100,000 to fund two Debt Advisors for two years (in addition to the one we already fund). These advisors will be out in the community, ready to help residents who have accumulated debt. We will be giving £100,000 to existing strategic partners in the borough who run foodbanks, fuel vouchers and other such targeted support. We have allocated a further £100,000 to Sustainable Merton for their Community Fridge programme, a project that tackle both poverty and food waste by redistributing fresh surplus food from local businesses, residents and food growing initiatives. We have already run a number of Cost-of living-events in our libraries, where around 15 teams from across the council, charities and other local organisations gather together to offer financial advice to residents. Each resident who has attended has also been offered a £10 supermarket voucher. Our next event is at Pollards Hill Library on 29 October from 10.30am-1.30pm.

As well as these emergency measures, we also continue to support our residents with our day-to-day services, whether that’s through housing support, benefit advice, or inviting people into our libraries to save on heating bills at home.

Additionally, we’ve gathered together a wide range of local organisations and online resources that can help you through financial hardship onto one cost-of-living webpage. If you’re not sure who to ask for help, this is a great place to start.