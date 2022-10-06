Festival to focus on the future of land management

From self-driving tractors to 5G connected buoys, the future of the countryside will be put under the spotlight at Dorset Council’s Festival of the Future.

The festival will launch on Monday 10 October at Kingston Maurward College in Dorchester when the focus will be on the innovation that’s set to revolutionise farming practices on land and sea.

Leading experts in their field will talk about the technology that could increase productivity and boost the rural economy.

There will be drone flying demonstrations and a look at how driverless tractors, robots and 5G buoys have the potential to not only make farmers’ lives easier but also improve their output.

The festival will also look at how the landscape needs protecting and how being in nature is good for mental health well-being.

Attendees at the festival can also join a well-being guided walk.

Festival host and principal of Kingston Maurward College, Luke Rake, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Festival of the Future to our college when the focus will be very much on the countryside – how it plays an important role in the economy and for all our well-being.

“As a college that trains those who support both food production and environmental enhancement, we always keep up to date on the latest and emerging technology.

“We’ll be showcasing that latest agritech with some of the county’s leading experts demonstrating the huge potential of innovation.

“Our beautiful grounds will also provide a perfect opportunity to enjoy the countryside and we look forward welcoming people to the event.”

The event at Kingston Maurward will be held from 10.30am to 12.30pm and is free to attend.

Visitors are also welcome to attend a networking lunch afterwards.

To book tickets go to attend in person or to watch online go to www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/festival-of-the-future-2022