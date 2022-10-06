Have your say on the future of Exeter at Guildhall exhibition event  

Everyone is invited to have their say on plans for the future development of Exeter at the latest roadshow event at Exeter’s historic Guildhall.

Residents will be able to quiz Council officers and members of the Planning team and give their views at the historic venue in the High Street on Thursday 6 October, from 1pm to 7pm.

The Exeter Plan exhibition roadshow has begun a 10 week tour of every ward in the city.

The first public exhibition was held on Monday 3 October in Newtown, at the Newtown Community Centre in Belmont Park.

The Exeter Plan – the city’s Local Plan – will be the blueprint that shapes the future development of Exeter.

It highlights important issues like housing, climate change, economy and jobs, the future of the high street, transport and infrastructure and design quality, the Exeter Plan builds on the city’s vision to be healthy, inclusive and sustainable.

Cllr Emma Morse, Lead Councillor for City Development and Planning, said: “This consultation is so important and we really want everyone in Exeter to get involved.

“Every policy within the document – from housing to climate change, culture to employment, has the potential to affect each of us in Exeter.

“Your voices are powerful and will help to shape the future of Exeter and that’s why we’re reaching out to you all in as many ways as we can including, taking the Exeter Plan to every single ward in the city.”

Future exhibitions across the city is:

Thursday 6 October – Exeter’s historic Guildhall, High Street, 1pm-7pm

Tuesday 11 October – Alphington Village Hall, Ide Lane, 1pm-7pm

Thursday 13 October – America Hall, De la Rue Way, Pinhoe, 1pm-7pm

Monday 17 October – Wonford Methodist Church, Burnthouse Lane, 1pm 7pm

Thursday 20 October – Matthews Hall, Topsham, 1pm-7pm

Tuesday 25 October – The Beacon Centre, Beacon Lane, 1pm-7pm

Tuesday 1 November – St Lawrence Church and Community Hall, Lower Hill Barton Road, 1pm-7pm

Thursday 3 November – St Thomas Church Hall, 54 Cowick Street, 12.30pm-6.30pm

Tuesday 8 November – Custom House Visitor Centre, The Quay, 1pm-6pm

Monday 14 November – The Thatched House, Exwick Road, 1pm-7pm

Monday 21 November – Park Life Heavitree Hub, Heavitree Pleasure Ground, 12noon-5.15pm

Tuesday 22 November – St Sidwell’s Community Centre, Sidwell Street 1-7pm

Thursday 1 December – St James’ Church Hall, Mount Pleasant Road, 1pm-7pm

The consultation on the Exeter Plan runs for 10 weeks, until 5 December.

It has been designed to engage with residents and those who work, study in or visit the city, and those views will be crucially important in preparing the Exeter Plan.

People can feedback in a variety of ways including via an interactive and easy to navigate online survey platform.

The survey platform allows users to read the Plan and complete a variety of short surveys at their leisure https://exeterplan.commonplace.is/

Copies of the plan can be viewed in the reception area at the Civic Centre, as well as in libraries across the city. Queries can be made by contacting the Local Plans team on 01392 265080 or at planning.policy@exeter.gov.uk.