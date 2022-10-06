NNDC support “Service with Respect”

Date published: 14th May 2021

North Norfolk District Council is supporting The Institute of Customer Service’s “Service With Respect” campaign, which aligns with our policy of zero tolerance of abuse towards our staff.

The Institute’s research reveals more than half of customer-facing staff have experienced abuse from customers since the start of the pandemic – ranging from verbal abuse such as shouting and abusive language to, in the most extreme cases, physical assaults.

The Council staff are proud to assist the people of our community, and will always try to do their best to help customers get the assistance they need. To help them do this successfully please always treat them with the respect and courtesy they show you.

Get in touch with the Council here.