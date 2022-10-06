Round of a-paws for Cornwall’s award-winning dog welfare team

Cornwall Council’s dog welfare and enforcement officers have been recognised for the outstanding care they provide lost and abandoned pets.

The Council’s stray dog service has for the 12th year running received the RSPCA’s Gold Standard PawPrints award, which is given to local authorities and organisations for going above and beyond.

Between September 2021 and September 2022, the Council received 417 reports of dogs that had been found without an owner.

Kevin Brader, Environmental Protection Manager at Cornwall Council, said: “Thankfully, the majority of these pets are quickly reunited with their owners, sometimes before the dog warden attended.

“But it can be really hard to trace people, especially if we don’t have up to date contact details.”

By law, you must ensure your pet’s microchip details and the contact details on your pet’s ID tag are correct. The tag should include the owner’s name, address and postcode. It is also recommended that you add a telephone number.

If the information on the microchip and tag are correct, you’re more likely to be reunited with your dog quicker and avoid any charges.

Kevin added: “If we do have to pick up a dog, they are checked over including for microchips and placed in boarding kennels until the owner can be found. We do what we can to make them comfortable and feel safe. Any unwell or injured dogs receive appropriate veterinary attention.

“If we’re unable to trace the owner and no one comes forward within the statutory seven days then they become the property of the Council. They will then be found a loving new home through our rehoming partners. We never put a healthy dog to sleep.”

Between September 2021 and September 2022, 40 dogs collected by dog wardens were found new homes after no one came forward to claim them.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder for Environment and Climate Change at Cornwall Council, said: “I’d like to congratulate the team on continuing to provide such a brilliant service to our four-legged friends.

“I’d also like to remind people to make sure their contact details are up to date on their pet’s microchip and ID tag. Not only could this save you a lot of distress if your pet does go missing, but it is also a legal requirement.”

RSPCA public affairs manager for local government Lee Gingell said: “We’re delighted that Cornwall Council has again been recognised for its fantastic stray dogs service.

“The local authority has engaged with the RSPCA’s PawPrints scheme for many years; and this year is one of 50 public bodies across England and Wales recognised for going above and beyond for animals.”

Press release issued on October 05, 2022.