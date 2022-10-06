Shortlist for the Innovation Awards 2022 Revealed » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Businesses in Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council have been put in the spotlight as the finalists in the Innovation Awards 2022 are announced.

22 businesses from across the districts have been shortlisted in 8 categories in the awards, which are designed to celebrate innovation in business from those changing the way they work, integrating new technology or thinking outside the box.

The winners of the Innovation Awards will be revealed at Wherstead Park on Thursday 20 October, with the evening culminating with the announcement of the ‘Business Innovator of the Year’.

The awards will celebrate innovation in Sustainability, Healthcare, Construction and on the High Street. There is a Tomorrow’s World award that recognises emerging and enabling technologies and inspirational solutions for tomorrow’s challenges, while the Shooting Star award recognises businesses demonstrating how successful innovation can create new opportunities in a national and international arena.

There is also a Rising Star award that recognises young people (16 – 25) who demonstrate outstanding innovation within a learning or workplace environment.

Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council leader and cabinet member for economic growth said: “The standard of entries from across the districts was very high and offers a real reflection on the strength and innovation coming from our small businesses. I would like to congratulate all businesses on the shortlist and wish them the best of luck on the awards night.” Cllr Harry Richardson, Mid Suffolk District Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth said: “Our Innovation Awards are designed to showcase how local businesses are thinking outside the box, driving new technologies and ways of working to help them stand out from the crowd, grow, and support customers. I look forward to meeting all the finalists and celebrating the success of the winners.”

The Innovation Awards will be hosted by Tim Robinson from Tech East, an organisation that champions technology businesses, supports innovation and drives digital solutions.

There will be keynote speeches from C-J Green, co-founder of Brave Goose HR and Chair of the New Anglia Local Anglia Partnership who has developed tech-based solutions for HR and Jan Stringer from Innovate UK KTN, a Knowledge Transfer Advisor for the region.

The headline sponsor of the Innovation Awards is LDH Ltd, a leader in sourcing and delivery solutions for a broad range of innovative, sustainable, healthy, and quality products from around the world.

Enzo Lamberti, LDH Ltd commented: “LDH Ltd is proud to sponsor the Babergh and Mid Suffolk Innovation Awards. The awards are an excellent opportunity to bring businesses together and celebrate innovation across a number of sectors and I look forward to meeting the finalists and presenting the Business Innovator of Year award.”

The 2022 Innovation Awards are being sponsored by some leading innovative organisations in the region including HSBC, University of Suffolk, Sackers, Burland Technology, University of Essex and Suffolk Building Control Group.

The awards received over 71 entries that were judged by industry experts including Gups Jagpal (University of Suffolk), Rob Singh (University of Essex), Sharon Perry (Innovate UK KTN), Tim Robinson (Tech East) and Anna Nadolna (Tech Nation).

Find on social media: #bmsdcinnovationawards

The Innovation Awards 2022 Shortlist

Shooting Star (Sponsored by Brave Goose)

Recognising businesses demonstrating successful innovation developing new opportunities and ways of creating value in a national and international arena.

Events under Canvas

Queue Technology

Sniffe & Likkit Ltd

Softwood Self-Publishing

Rising Star (Sponsored by HSBC)

Recognising young people (16 – 25) who demonstrate outstanding innovation within a learning or workplace environment. This could be a new product, way of working or use of technology.

Ella Gill – Fox Yard bar Ltd

Helen Su – Modece Architects

Josh Partridge – Sell Beyond

Tomorrow’s World (Sponsored by University of Essex)

Recognising emerging and enabling technologies across all sectors of industry and areas of research, recognising inspirational solutions for tomorrow’s challenges.

Aquagrain Ltd

Natural Building Systems Ltd

Queue Technology

Customer Service Innovation (Sponsored by Mid Suffolk District Council)

Recognising businesses that demonstrate the best application of new methods, practice and technology to improve the customer experience.

Breakout Long Melford

Events Under Canvas

West View IT

High Street Innovation (Sponsored by Babergh District Council)

Recognising the successful implementation of innovative strategies, products, procedures, or technology to promote trading on the high street.

Baked by Humphries

Breakout Long Melford

Queue Technology

Sustainability Innovation (Sponsored by Sackers)

Recognising businesses that demonstrate a contribution to sustainability or energy-saving technologies that lower their carbon footprint.

Aquagrain Ltd

DXB Pump & Power Ltd

Burland Technology Solutions Ltd

Healthcare Innovation (Sponsored by University of Suffolk)

Recognising research, development or businesses using emerging technology within the animal and human health sector.

Virtually There Studio CIC

Therapy Gyms Ltd

James White Drinks Ltd

Construction Innovation (Sponsored by Burland Technology)

Recognising innovation in construction projects, materials or systems, putting in place creative solutions that result in sustainable homes, workplaces and infrastructure for the future.

Caribbean Blinks UK Ltd

Modece Property Ltd

Natural Building Solutions Ltd

Obee CIC (Orchard Barn Environmental Education)

Business Innovator of the Year (Sponsored by LDH Ltd)

Celebrating all winners on the night, this award will be judged by our main event sponsor and will be chosen from the winners of all other categories.