Sport star Molly’s marathon for Macmillan

Former New City College student Molly Elliott was celebrating this week after completing the London Marathon to raise funds for a cancer charity in memory of her beloved grandad.

Molly, who studied the Sport Science Extended Diploma and was part of the Tottenham Hotspur Football Development Programme at NCC Epping Forest campus, left this summer with the highest grade possible – a Triple Distinction*.

She has since been offered a full-time coaching job at Spurs, having been given the amazing opportunity of work experience at the football club during her college course.

Molly, 19, has already raised more than £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support through running the world-famous marathon last year and also a 10k race.

She decided to take on the gruelling challenge again along with her boyfriend Aaron Clifton – also a former New City College Sport student – her brother and brother-in-law, in the hope they can raise a further £8,000.

Molly said she wanted to repay the charity for the care her grandad, Ron Searle, received when he became terminally ill with cancer in 2018.

She said: “My granddad was funny, kind, gentle and clever. The four of us decided to raise as much as we could for this incredible charity which was there for our family and our grandad through the toughest of times. We felt it was the least we could do to say thank you.”