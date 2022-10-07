Additional cost of living support announced

Children who are eligible for free school meals, pensioners on certain benefits, and people in urgent need will receive financial help over the next few months with the introduction of extra Government funding.

Halton Borough Council has set out details of how it will use funds received through the latest Household Support Fund, which covers the period 1st October 2022 – 31st March 2023. The scheme is intended to support vulnerable households with the pressures caused by the significant rise in the cost of living.

The 7,500 children in Halton who are currently entitled to free school meals will receive a voucher for £12 per week for school holidays starting from this October half tem through to the Easter 2023 holiday. Like previous schemes, vouchers will be issued to families via schools.

Pensioners who are in receipt of Council Tax Reduction or Housing Benefit will receive £100 support. This payment will be made automatically through the person’s bank account or via a voucher.

Additional funds have also been set aside to help Individual or families who need urgent help to pay for things like essential food, toiletries or household items, or essential fuel bills.

To apply for this emergency support, call the Discretionary Support Team from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on a Friday on 0800 952 0016 (Freephone number from landlines). Alternatively, go online to www.halton.gov.uk or email discretionary.support@halton.gov.uk

The Council is also allocating funding to some of the local organisations who are working to support the community through the current crisis, so they can distribute the money to vulnerable people. These include CAB, Widnes/Runcorn Food Banks, Holiday Activity Fund, Halton Voluntary Action and Energy Projects Plus.

Council Leader, Cllr Mike Wharton, says: “We know just how tough things are for people at the moment, and things will become harder with the winter months approaching. That is why we want to make sure that these funds get directly to the people who need them most.

“If you are in need of emergency support, do not hesitate to contact us. We are also working closely with local organisations and providing them with funding to help them support vulnerable members of our community.”

The Council has brought together information on support and advice that is available to help with the challenges of the current cost of living. You’ll find it on our website www.halton.gov.uk/costofliving The page is divided into a number of sections, with information and advice on food, heating and energy, water, housing, crisis/emergency help, and help with money worries and mental health.